LeBron James Ejected For First Time In His NBA Career

LeBron James accomplished something he’s never done before in his career Tuesday night. The King was ejected for the very first time late in the 3rd quarter against his old team Miami Heat.

With about two minute to go in the 3rd, James drove to the basket and missed a layup, which he believed he got fouled on. He instantly threw a tantrum, complaining and yelling at referee Kane Fitzgerald, who gave him a technical foul and then quickly ejected him.

