Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind 62-Year-Old Grandma Serving A Life Sentence For A One-Time Offense

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 mins ago
Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is providing legal help for a  62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a one-time drug offense.

We previously reported, Alice Marie Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of drug conspiracy and money laundering in 1996. Although Johnson was arrested with 15 others, all of her co-consiprators testified against her, receiving in exchange probation or maximum 10 years in prison.  It was a first time offense for Johnson, who got caught up in the wrong crowd and fell into depression after her son was killed in 1992.

After being imprisoned for 21 years, social media campaigns sparked by Johnson’s family and the ACLU have reignited public interest in the case.

Twitter and IG star Kim Kardashian caught wind of the story, and decided to enlist her resources to help Johnson gain freedom.

Johnson thanked Kardashian for hiring power attorney Shawn Holley to help the case.

“Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope,” Johnson wrote, according to TMZ.

Adding Kim was a “key figure in meaningful criminal justice reform becoming a reality.”

Just last week, Kim tweeted support for Cyntoia Brown, a woman sentenced to life in prison after killing a man who allegedly solicited sex from her when she was forced into sex trafficking at just 16 years old.

Hopefully top legal aid and renewed interest in prison reform will help both of these women gain their freedom.

Photos