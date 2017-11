The New Tax Plan Has Only One Winner

Your browser does not support iframes.

The new tax plan that the GOP keeps going back and forth on has the potential to leave millions of Americans in a bad place financially Russ and the team notice that the plan has only one winner. Listen above to find out who.

