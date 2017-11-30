Feature Story
Accusers Claim Matt Lauer Exposed Himself and Gifted Sexual Toys

Written By: Nia Noelle

And the plot thickens…. it was announced this morning that NBC Today show anchor Matt Lauer was released from his duties after accusations for sexual harassment were brought against him by several women.  One college in-particular claimed that Lauer assaulted her during the 2014 olympics in Sochi, Russia

It wasn’t even a full day of the scandal breaking when TMZ broke the news on the detailing these alleged sexual alligations.  “One woman says Lauer once delivered a sex toy to a female co-worker, and attached an explicit note … detailing how he’d use it on her. Several accusers claim his office was ground zero for much of the sexual misconduct. For instance, he allegedly called a female employee into his office … dropped trou, and flaunted his penis.”

A former college of Lauers told TMZ that many of the sexual encounters were conventual but took place in his office and that was a problem considering his stature at the network.  Variety also reported that Lauer had a secret button under his desk that would automatically lock the door to his office for privacy.

Lauer is just the latest celebrity to be exposed and fired after sexual harassment accusations.

Photos