Features
Home > Features

Cardi B Is Down To Perform For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle At Their Royal Wedding

Well, who wouldn't want to?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty

Cardi B just recently paid her first visit across the pond when performing in Paris, and she expressed multiple times how excited she was to be in such a magic city. She’s not done with her trips overseas either–Cardi revealed in an interview with Capital XTRA that she’d be down to perform at the next Royal Wedding for the freshly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When asked about the engagement and whether or not she’d consider performing for them, she answered, “I’m a fan of just like, their whole story. I’m a fan of the fact that it’s just like people still stuck to that tradition of royal kingdoms and everything. You know, that doesn’t happen in America. When I see the palace it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a freaking palace.”

Cardi also said that she’d perform at the wedding free of charge, “Why would you charge them? I’ll just do it, ’cause it’s like, oh snap. Have you performed for a future king?” Which makes a lot of sense, performing at the Royal Wedding is definitely a good look, even without getting paid.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Cardi B Is Down To Perform For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle At Their Royal Wedding

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos