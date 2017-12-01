Features
Home > Features

NFL And Players Coalition Discussing $90 Million Social Justice Fund

Some players are still suspicious of the deal, which will be voted on by team owners in the coming months.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty

The NFL and the the Players Coalition are reportedly negotiating a league-wide fund that will support “causes considered important to African-American communities.”

ESPN reports that “the NFL hopes this effort will effectively end” the national anthem protests sparked by Colin Kaepernick last year.

The proposal sets aside almost $90 million over next seven years, which will support social justice initiatives that a group of 5 players, 5 owners and 2 league employees vote on.

Before it becomes official, team owners will have to approve the agreement in a vote, which should come in either December or March.

Still, some members of the Players Coalition aren’t sold on the terms yet.

First, the $89 million being spent will be split over seven years, and the deal only requires $250,000 donations per year, per owner.

Also, NFL’s proposal also requires players to match the owners’ contributions with their own.

Plus, the voting system that decides how the fund is spent is still weighted in the leagues favor (7-5).

Those funny numbers are part of the reason why San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid and Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas withdrew from the Players Coalition this week. Both have said that they disapprove of how fellow players Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin are leading negotiations.

In matching statements Wednesday, Reid and Thomas wrote, “Malcolm and Anquan can no longer speak on our behalf as we don’t believe the coalition’s beliefs are in the best interests as a whole.”

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills told ESPN, “we’re going to let [Jenkins and Boldin] go on with what they’re doing. We’re just saying that we’re not going to have them speak for us.”

This issue is far from resolved, but at least both sides are talking numbers instead of arguing about players’ right to kneel.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading NFL And Players Coalition Discussing $90 Million Social Justice Fund

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos