Drake Got Caught Mixing His Drink At A Raptors Game And The Responses Are Priceless

There truly is a Drake meme for every scenario

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Reading Festival - Day 3

Source: Chiaki Nozu / Getty

When photo or video surfaces of Drake doing something meme-worthy, it seems like the world stops spinning while everyone delights in the opportunity to get the most fitting jokes off. Court-side at a Toronto Raptors game, the cameras caught the 6 God while he was in the middle of mixing himself a drink–and apparently that really got the rapper nervous–looking around like he’s never seen a camera before in his life.

It’s no surprise that following the Raptors posting this hilarious video of Drake’s reaction, came a slew of people describing what situations they get in that would make them react exactly like this in their own life. Check out some of the funniest tweets below, a lot of them will probably be pretty relatable for your own life.

 

 

Photos