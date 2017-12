Former NBC Staffer Says She Was Assaulted By Matt Lauer Till She Passed Out

Via |

A woman who previously worked at NBC has come forward with shocking allegations against Matt Lauer. After Variety reported that the defunct Today Show host reportedly brought sex toys to work and flashed his penis, another accuser’s speaking out.

This woman who declined to let The New York Times use her name, alleges that Lauer summoned her to his office in 2001, locked the door and sexually assaulted her till she passed out. A nurse was then called to assist her. The woman told the paper that she felt helpless because she didn’t want to lose her job, and that she didn’t report the encounter at the time because she felt ashamed.

READ MORE

Also On 100.3: