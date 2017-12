T.I., Nas, Cardi B, Common & More Express Outrage About The Libya Slave Trade

Via |

Slavery is still a very real thing in Libya.

Arab slave auctioneers were secretly taped selling bodies for as little as $400 to become farm laborers in a recent report by CNN. News has spread and inspired many to call for an end to the horrific practice. Hip Hop stars such as Nas, T.I., Diddy and Cardi B have recently spoken out about the situation.

The Libya slave trade is nothing new, however. It’s been going on for awhile, especially since former Libyan Muammar Gadaffi was captured and killed in 2011. His death has been seen as a destabilizing moment in the country, a point which T.I. brought up in a tweet.

READ MORE

Also On 100.3: