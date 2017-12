Eva Marcille Is The Friend That Won’t Leave You In ‘Miss Me This Christmas’

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s Christmas season which means, hot cocoa, snow, and holiday movies! Eva Marcille is starring in a TV One film called Miss Me This Christmas and she couldn’t wait to talk about it.

“So in this movie, I play a character named Trish McDonald which is a sneaker heiress. My father left me a sneaker empire and I’m of course the best friend that basically inquires to help her friend this year,” explained Marcille. “My friend Regina was married on Christmas day and she’s now looking to get a divorce on Christmas day.”

Marcelle’s character is the friend that won’t let her girl down!

Miss Me This Christmas on TV One on December 3 at 7 p.m.

