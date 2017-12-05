The Best Black Girl Magic Of 2017!

0 reads Leave a comment
We’ve proved that #BlackGirlMagic is a real thing! Here are some of our favorite women that dripped Black Girl Magic in 2017.
Best of 2017: Black Girl Magic [PHOTOS]
33 photos Launch gallery
1. Erykah BaduSource:Getty 1 of 33
2. Erykah BaduSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. Cardi BSource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Cardi BSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. Rihanna5 of 33
6. Rihanna6 of 33
7. SZASource:Getty 7 of 33
8. SZASource:Getty 8 of 33
9. Issa RaeSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. Issa RaeSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. H.E.R.Source:Getty 11 of 33
12. H.E.R.Source:Getty 12 of 33
13. KehlaniSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. KehlaniSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. BeyoncéSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. BeyoncéSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. Solange KnowlesSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. Solange KnowlesSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. Dawn RichardSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Remy MaSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 28 of 33
29. LedisiSource:JUCO 29 of 33
30. Jhene AikoSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. Duckie Thot31 of 33
32. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Regina HallSource:Getty 33 of 33
