Derrick Rose Now Wants to Return to Cavaliers

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Derrick Rose Now Wants to Return to Cavaliers

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

VIA | ESPN

Derrick Rose returns to Cavs, resumes rehab on ankle

After a self-imposed exile, Derrick Rose flew to Cleveland on Monday morning and will resume rehabilitation on his sprained ankle, clearing the way for his eventual return to the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ active roster.

Rose, 29, left the team the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and had been deliberating whether he wanted to work toward returning from a sprained ankle to rejoin the Cavaliers this season or even continue his NBA career, league sources have told ESPN.

He flew to Cleveland from Chicago, where he had been in recent days since leaving the Cavaliers, according to league sources. Rose has been communicating with only a scant few people, but his agent, B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group, and Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman have had a steady and cordial dialogue leading to Rose’s return on Monday morning, league sources said.

READ MORE

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Derrick Rose Now Wants to Return to Cavaliers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos