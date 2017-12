Dr. Jason Johnson Talks The Atlanta Mayoral Race

Your browser does not support iframes.

The race for Atlanta mayor ends December 5, 2017, and it’s looking pretty close. Russ and the team talk with journalist, Morgan State professor and writer for The Root Dr. Jason Johnson about the heated race.

Here’s the thing, Atlanta has had Black political leadership, a Black mayor for 44 straight years. And you have a very very critical race tomorrow where you have Keisha Lance Bottoms 47-year-old African-American woman city council whose a lawyer,” explains Johnson. “Versus Mary Norwood a 65-year-old white woman who many people believe is a Republican you know she’s voted Republican she’s supposedly a Trump reporter at least privately are running for mayor.”

Looking to be a tight race, Russ and everyone is encouraging everyone to get out and vote in Atlanta on December 5, 2017.

