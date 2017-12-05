Black-Owned Bank Celebrates African American Boys With ‘Doonie’ Debit Card

The world’s largest Black-owned bank is honoring Black boys with a special edition debit card.

OneUnited Bank introduced new “Doonie” Visa Debit and ATM cards for its customers on Wednesday. But where does the name come from?

“Doonie” is the childhood nickname of a Black artist and muralist known the world over as Addonis Parker, who also created a painting eponymously titled the same. The name was so striking that it beat out others such as biblical monikers Isaiah, Elijah and Zion. It also won more praise than Malcolm and Justice, names associated with the Black Lives Matter and social justice movement, bank officials said about arriving at the decision to go with “Doonie.”

OneUnited Bank launches ‘Doonie’ debit card honoring young black boys slain https://t.co/ioUeTR6S8B pic.twitter.com/MheXbsQqQx — Blacktropolis (@blacktropolisCi) November 30, 2017

“Doonie” has a lot to live up to with the bank having bestowed some pretty powerful names on other cards in the past: Mona, Amir and Lady Liberty.

However, the special namesake stands by itself in representing young African-American boys who have unique names and nicknames. The moniker is a loveable ode to Black male children and teens, who are often targeted by police and unfairly labeled criminals. Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and more young men fatally shot by cops seemingly have another tribute to them with OneUnited bank’s new card.

Officials are proving that no amount of demonization and discrimination can stop the magic of Black boys. They are also honoring the Black community tradition of nicknames.

If the “Doonie” tribute isn’t enough to make customers get on board, then they can represent the #BlackMoneyMatters movement. Black Americans have tremendous buying power, a $1.2 trillion in annual spending, officials also said.

And the new debit cards are already a hit.

SOURCE: OneUnited Bank

SEE ALSO:

Black Banks: CEO Of Carver Bank Talks About Growing Black Financial Institutions [VIDEO]

Rescued! Largest Black Bank Receives $55 Million Bailout