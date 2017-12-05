Features
Home > Features

Jordan Peele Gives His Commentary On The Craziest ‘Get Out’ Fan Theories

He's shooting down conspiracies left and right

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
'Get Out' Q&A With Jordan Peele

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Get Out was not only the most profitable movie of 2017, but also one of the most unexpected smash hits in a long, long time. Along with fans going to the theaters to see the movie multiple times and talking about it on Twitter for months, the fan conspiracies around the film are plentiful.

In a recent segment for Vanity Fair, Jordan Peele, writer and director of Get Out, reads, confirms, and debunks fan theories about the film from Reddit. Questions include: Is Get Out just an imagined scenario of Rod the TSA Agent? What does the deer really symbolize? It the movie actually a sequel to Being John Malkovich?  Peele answers these questions and points out other easter eggs and secret messages you may not have noticed throughout the film.

 

Throughout the very insightful video, Peele gives us insight into what Rose not mixing her milk and cereal means, why her brother was playing on the ukulele on the porch, and the significance of Flight 237. As one of the most nuanced films in recent history, it’s really insightful to listen to the creator of the movie give fans answers to our most pressing questions.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Jordan Peele Gives His Commentary On The Craziest ‘Get Out’ Fan Theories

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos