Watch: See Why This Super Nanny Is Being Credited With Saving Christmas

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 11 hours ago
A Man Holding an Amazon Delivery

Source: Kim Kirby/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

Tis’ the season for robber and thieves to risk it all, just to steal someone else’s holiday joy.

But one thief came out unlucky after being captured by a babysitter (Kate Anderson who nannies 1-year old Desmond in Washington), who spotted the package thief trying to get away with the Christmas presents. When Anderson spotted the robber, she sprinted out of the house, grabbed the culprit and held her captive until the police arrived.

According to reports, “A delivery man dropped off some Amazon packages on Nov. 28. About 10 minutes later, a woman in heels, later identified as Rhieanna Schindler, hopped out of the car and grabbed the boxes before being sped off on by the getaway driver.”

But Rhienna isn’t the only package thief on the loose these days. Click here for more outrageous clips of package thieves getting caught red handed.

