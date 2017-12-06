Police Union Chief Under Fire For Disrespectful Remarks About Black Female Superior

Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils apologized on Monday after Black civil rights groups complained that he used the term “urban ghetto” to disparage a community and for undermining his Black female superior officer, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
“Hils actions are deplorable and display his contempt towards a senior ranked Cincinnati Police Department officer, which seem personal and inflammatory. Hils is unhappy that he is subordinate to Lt. Pettis. It further demonstrates a lack of respect for the leadership of the CPD and this city,” said a joint statement from local chapter of the NAACP, National Action Network and Urban League.
Hils, a current police officer who was elected police union president two years ago, made controversial remarks during a visit to a district roll call meeting, which prompted an internal investigation. A complaint from police Lt. Danita Pettis, who is Black, said Hils spoke to her officers on her night off and told them that policing “an urban ghetto environment” is challenging, made worse by working for her. He also boasted about “kicking her a**” when he arrested her 25 years ago as a civilian. Hils didn’t stop there. He added that Pettis “was able to manage working her way up and became a lieutenant only because she will kick, scream, bi**h and yell it was race, sexism, or whatever. I never would have imagined she would be my superior.” Sgt. Dan O’Malley confirmed Hils’ remarks in a witness statement.
In his apology, Hils said he was “emphasizing the complexity of their jobs and how being degraded and mistreated by your superiors makes the job of service more complicated.” But Hils is no stranger to racial controversy. The union president has fought with the Sentinel Police Association, a group of mostly Black officers.
SOURCE: Cincinnati Enquirer
