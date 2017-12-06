Southern California Wildfires Caught on Video

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes as fast-moving Southern California wildfires fueled by Santa Ana winds began barrelling towards Los Angeles late Monday into Tuesday. The Skirball Fire in particular, which is still said to be zero percent contained, is now threatening the famed Los Angeles Getty Center and is getting precariously close to UCLA.

The 405 freeway, one of the most traveled sections of roadway in the country, has been shut down in both directions between the 101 and 10 highways due to the fire. Prior to the closures however, the above video was captured by a commuter who appeared to be driving straight into the depths of hell, or at the very least the apocalypse itself. A. Mutzabaugh, a Los Angeles and Ventura-based investment professional, tweeted the early morning video of the blaze with the caption, “Not the typical morning commute…”

Indeed.

 

Photos