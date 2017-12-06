Time Magazine Picks Its ‘Person of the Year:’ ‘The Silence Breakers’

(RNN) – The #MeToo movement won recognition as Time’s 2017 Person of the Year, announced on NBC’s Today Show on Wednesday morning.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The cover of the magazine features a group of women called “the Silence Breakers,” including, from left, Isabel Pascual, a strawberry picker; Ashley Judd, one of the women who accused media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment; lobbyist Adama Iwu (in front); former Uber engineer Susan Fowler; and Taylor Swift, who sued a former radio host for groping her during a photo shoot.

The cover shot included a woman partially in the photograph, whose face is not seen. This was a purposeful choice.

“The image you see partially on the cover is of a woman we talked to… who doesn’t feel that she can come forward without threatening her livelihood,” explained Edward Felsenthal, Time editor in chief.

“I could never imagine this, I could never have envisioned something that could change the world,” said Tarana Burke, who created the Me Too concept in 2006.

The movement started in 2016 after the release of a 2005 Access Hollywood recording of Trump making vulgar comments about women. In October, Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein resigned from his film studio after dozenswomen charging him with sexual assault.

Thousands more women have used the hashtag #MeToo to draw attention to the pervasive problem of sexual harassment.

The announcement of the Me Too movement as Person of the Year occured in the same studio where host Savannah Guthrie announced last week that her cohost Matt Lauer had been fired because of alleged sexual misconduct.

The finalists for the 2017 Person of the Year included notorious world leaders and Twitter adversaries President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump, the winner in 2016, came in second for the honor. He said in November that he had turned down the award, which Time denied. Kim Jong Un has drawn Trump’s anger with repeated tests of missiles that could carry a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the U.S. mainland or the nation’s Asian allies.

Two of the other nominees were also Trump antagonists – former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, along with former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

