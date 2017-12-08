Lupita Nyong’o Covers January Issue Of ‘Vogue’

This may be her fourth
Vogue cover, but on the magazine’s recently released cover for its January 2018 issue, cover girl Lupita Nyong’o still manages to stun with her undeniable beauty.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated February 2018 release of
Black Panther, one of the film’s stars Lupita Nyong’o graces the cover of Vogue for its first issue of 2018. She looks gorgeous on the understated cover that sees her in a classic yoga pose atop a surfboard, while the calming blue color of the ocean envelops her in the background.
With her hair twisted to the back and seen in very minimal makeup while wearing a flowy, printed dress, Nyong’o proves that you don’t always have to be painted and dressed for the gods to put forth a stunning magazine cover.
If you simply can’t wait for the
Black Panther movie to hit theaters, where Nyong’o plays Nakia, a former love interest of Chadwick Boseman’s title character, check out the trailer below and soak up all of the marvelous melanin you can handle!
