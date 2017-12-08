La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

La La continues to fill her plate with high-profile acting gigs.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

La La Anthony has come a long way from her MTV VJ days, as she now finds herself booking some pretty impressive gigs in Hollywood. In her latest role, she is set to recur on the FOX musical drama Star.

After landing roles in Starz’s hit show Power, BET’s The New Edition Story and several movies, La La Anthony is hitting it hard in Hollywood. Season two of Star has already lined up an impressive list of new cast members, including Luke James, Elijah Kelley, Evan Ross, Lance Gross, Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood.

Now, Anthony has been added to the list, as it was just announced by Deadline that she will portray Evan Ross’s character Angel’s estranged mother Paola, who has a complicated history with Jahil, played by Benjamin Bratt.

With Star still early into its second season, the high-profile guest stars will likely fill out the remainder of the season, with some spilling over into the show’s third season as well.

At press time, there is no official date announced when Anthony is slated to appear, but series creator Lee Daniels has a habit of moving pretty quickly, so it could be sooner rather than later.

You can check out today’s Top Stories here:

Did Halle Berry Dump Her New Boo While They Were On Vacation?

Atlanta News Anchor Claps Back On-Air At Racist Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos