La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

La La Anthony has come a long way from her MTV VJ days, as she now finds herself booking some pretty impressive gigs in Hollywood. In her latest role, she is set to recur on the FOX musical drama Star.
After landing roles in Starz’s hit show Power, BET’s The New Edition Story and several movies, La La Anthony is hitting it hard in Hollywood. Season two of Star has already lined up an impressive list of new cast members, including Luke James, Elijah Kelley, Evan Ross, Lance Gross, Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood.
Now, Anthony has been added to the list, as it was just announced by Deadline that she will portray Evan Ross’s character Angel’s estranged mother Paola, who has a complicated history with Jahil, played by Benjamin Bratt.
With Star still early into its second season, the high-profile guest stars will likely fill out the remainder of the season, with some spilling over into the show’s third season as well.
At press time, there is no official date announced when Anthony is slated to appear, but series creator Lee Daniels has a habit of moving pretty quickly, so it could be sooner rather than later.
You can check out today’s Top Stories here:
Did Halle Berry Dump Her New Boo While They Were On Vacation?
Atlanta News Anchor Claps Back On-Air At Racist Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37