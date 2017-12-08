Did Halle Berry Dump Her New Boo While They Were On Vacation?

It looks like Halle Berry may be back on the market!

In case you didn’t know, Berry, 51, has been kicking it with 35-year-old music producer Alex Da Kid for the past five months, but it looks the actress may have dumped him. And the way she did was absolutely some grown woman ish!

According to In Touch, Berry and Da Kid were on vacation in Bora Bora when she decided that enough was enough.

“Halle broke up with Alex smack in the middle of their romantic getaway in Bora-Bora,” a source told the publication.

A source told the gossip publication that nearly halfway into the trip, Berry realized that her relationship with the British producer was not working out. So what did she do? Had her assistant book her a flight out of there, alone.

So what exactly wasn’t working?

“Halle decided he was too young and his communication skills were terrible,” the source explained.

“She said she needs someone who can think for themselves and is mature, smart and all-around adventurous… The last thing Halle needs is to be in a long-term relationship with a man who doesn’t express himself well.”

Berry’s people have yet to confirm or deny this report.

But here’s what we know: If this is true, kudos to her for knowing when to walk away and not drag it out. If the relationship is broken beyond repair, there’s no reason to stick around and pretend. Vacation or not.

We see you girl!

BEAUTIES: What did you think about Halle Berry’s boo?

