Spotify Celebrates SZA, 21 Savage, And Metro Boomin With Their Very Own Life-Size Sculptures

Spotify is doing their part to celebrate the three breakthrough hip-hop artists of this year by launching the inaugural RapCaviar Pantheon, which is set to pay tribute every year to rising stars in unique, artistic formats. According to the company’s press release, the artists were decided by a combination of data and curation, the same that goes into the curatorial approach of the incredibly influential RapCaviar playlist. For this year’s launch, Spotify has created three life-size sculptures of this year’s inductees —21 Savage, Metro Boomin, and SZA, all of which will be unveiled in an exhibition on Thursday night at the Brooklyn Museum.

The streaming giant’s Chief Marketing Officer, Seth Farbman, explained the initiative by saying, “Across time, people have had the desire to immortalize others for their contributions to society. And for hip hop, that time has come…Not only has hip hop dominated music culture, it has influenced American culture and we are honored to have artists who are breaking down barriers and shaping culture, as the first inductees of the inaugural RapCaviar Pantheon program.” Tuma Basa, Spotify’s Head Of Hip-Hop Programing said, “Pantheon is our way of non-verbally communicating the breakthrough artists of 2017…We’re treating our artists with the importance that Ancient Rome treated its gods. Metro, SZA and 21 all proved this year that they’re here to stay. Their music is forever so why not immortalize their likeness? Greco-Roman Respect Style!”

Not only is Spotify immortalizing these musicians with their own statues, but they’ve also partnered with Director X to create a short film that follow the creation of these sculptures–even better? The film features a voiceover from none other than Pharrell. All three sculptures will be on limited display open to the public at the Brooklyn Museum on December 8.

