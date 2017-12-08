Damon Dash Apologizes For His Sexism In “Big Pimpin” Video

0 reads Leave a comment
2017 was a year of maturation and public reflection for JAY-Z, and his former Roc-A-Fella partner and CEO Damon Dash is also admitting some past mistakes.
In an interview with TMZ in which Dash discussed standing up to Harvey Weinstein over Paid In Full, Dash added:
“When I was young and in Hip Hop, I know that disrespecting women, you got a positive response from it. But I look at the things like “Big Pimpin,” and I’m embarrassed at it. I would never want my daughter to have to go through that, and if I ever saw my son Boogie doing that, we would have some serious issues.”
Watch the full interview below.
