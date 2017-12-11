Features
Home > Features

Possible 2018 Emojis Include Afros, Sad-Faced Poop, And More

Twitter hilariously reacts.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 60 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Text messaging.

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

This week, Unicode, the consortium that chooses new emojis across all platforms, announced the beta version of the 2018 emojis.

The options are not final yet, but they should get the official stamp of approval in January 2018. Then, the finalized emojis should be unveiled during the first quarter of the year. They’ll hit phones by the second half of 2018.

Possible emojis include everything from bagels, to people with afros, to sad-faced poop. Check them out below.

The Internet is already getting hype. Swipe through to check out some hilarious reactions.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Possible 2018 Emojis Include Afros, Sad-Faced Poop, And More

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos