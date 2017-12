These Are The Top 20 iPhone Apps Of 2017

Bitmoji topped Apple’s list of iOS apps for 2017.

The app’s explosive growth is thanks in large part to its integration in Snapchat, who fell from number one to two on the list.

Here’s the full list of the top 20 most downloaded apps, according to Apple.

Bitmoji Snapchat YouTube Messenger Instagram Facebook Google Maps Netflix Spotify Uber Gmail Pandora Music Amazon WhatsApp Wish Twitter SoundCloud Google Chrome Waze Lyft

