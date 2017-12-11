Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Steve Harvey Is Reportedly Being Sued For Fraud Involving His Charity

The talk show extraordinaire allegedly blames Oprah & Tyler Perry for 'bad financial advice.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey‘s foundation is under fire for reportedly bogarting his business partner, TMZ reports.

Vincent Dimmock was allegedly promised 12.5% of the $20 million he raised for the Steve & Marjorie foundation and was denied his commission.

Along with feeling duped in payment, Dimmock also claims Harvey never intended to hand over the funds in the first place. The plaintiff refers to a meeting back in May where Harvey introduced him to investors. In the uncomfortable meeting, Dimmock says Harvey placed blame on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for his financial woes, saying they gave him ‘bad advice.’ He also passed the buck to President Barack Obama for his “disastrous meeting” with Donald Trump.

Dimmock claims Harvey’s financial troubles actually stemmed from Harvey’s PR debacles ranging from his meeting with Trump, to mocking Flint, Michigan lead poisoning victims, to making fun of  Asian men.

TMZ caught up with Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, who told the site, “It sounds fake. Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”

SOURCE: TMZ 

RELATED LINKS

Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

You Don’t Say? Steve Harvey Says He Should Have Listened To His Wife and Skipped Trump Meeting

Was It Revenge? Steve Harvey Thought His Mean Memo To Staff Was Funny Until Everyone Knew About It

Marjorie Harvey

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

13 photos Launch gallery

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

Continue reading #FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey’s Best Style Moments

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos