The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For Not Wanting To Help Son With Homework

"Tell your teacher I'm done with this," Draya told her son.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Mompreneur and social media star Draya Michele caught some flack from the Internet, after she revealed she was tired of helping her son Kniko with his homework.

The mama of two told her Instagram followers that she was tired of hearing her son’s speech for school  that he had been practicing two times a day for the past two months.

She also mentioned helping her son with the topic was a “snooze.”

The Internet blew up with critical tweets of the former reality star:

She even received The Breakfast Club’s infamous Donkey Of The Day award for her comments:

Well, all moms, even moms running multi-million dollar businesses need time to vent or get annoyed. Is this an overreaction, or is the backlash warranted?

Weigh in below:

 

Photos