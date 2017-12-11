Feature Story
Twitter Drags Stacey Dash For Distancing Herself From Dame Dash & Kanye West Movie

People were well prepared to come for her.

Written By: Nia Noelle

'America' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Back in 2015, Dame Dash was set to release a movie called Too Honorable, starring Cam’ron, Stacey Dash, and himself. It was produced by Kanye West and was supposed to hit theaters on May 25, but it was never released.

Fast forward to now and Dame released a poster for an updated movie. It’s now called Honor Up and according to an Instagram post, it’s set to hit theaters in February 2018.

 

Stacey Dash was not here for the news and she expressed her beef with Dame (her cousin) online.

Stacey says her lawyers are handling the situation. But Twitter thought this was a great opportunity to troll the former Fox News co-host. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

