Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’ In Adorable Happy Birthday Post

The "Illmatic" rapper is showing his girl was some serious love!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Marc Jacobs - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

Nas and Nicki Minaj seem to going strong!

For her 35th birthday on December 8, the “Illmatic”  rapper showed his girl some serious love by crowing her the “Queen of New York.”

On Instagram, he posted a pic of Nicki looking like straight up royalty–crown and all.

“Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY / HIP HOP @nickiminaj,” Nas wrote in the caption.

Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY / HIP HOP @nickiminaj

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

 

Bow down!

According to XXL, in a second post, he uploaded a snippet of Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki’s new video for “The Way Life Goes (Remix),” along with the caption, “BDAY Vibes.”

 

BDAY VIBES

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

 

As we previously reported, it appears that the two have been dating since May. (Remember when she spilled her dating tea on an episode of The Ellen Show?)

When asked about her budding romance with Nas, the “Anaconda” rapper replied, “He’s the king of Queens….and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens.”  

She adds: “He’s a rap legend, and so I have a lot of respect for him, but he’s kinda cute, too.” 

 

 

Since then, the two have been spotted all over town, including  them celebrating his 44th birthday a few months ago looking pretty cozy

 

Virgo Season With my Real One From Queens! @nickiminaj #hennessylife

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

#nas #nickiminaj

A post shared by HipHopBulletin (@hiphopbulletin) on

 

Happy Birthday Nicki!!!

BEAUTIES: Do you like Nicki and Nas as a couple? Sound off?

RELATED NEWS:

Nas Celebrates 44th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On His Arm

Did Nicki Minaj’s Raunchy Paper Magazine Cover Break The Internet?

Nicki Minaj Is Giving Us A High End ‘Around The Way Girl’ Look

14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

25 photos Launch gallery

Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Continue reading Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos