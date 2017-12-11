Feature Story
EXCLUSIVE: Dru Hill Talks ‘Christmas In Baltimore’ [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
New music alert! Baltimore’s own Dru Hill just released a Christmas album, Christmas in Baltimore, featuring holiday classics like “Silent Night,” “Tis the Season,” “Underneath the Mistletoe” and more. The 9-track album is their first album together in seven years and they stopped by April Watts‘s show to tell us all about it.

PREVIEW: Click Here To Listen To A Snippet Of The Music

Watch up top as Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz and Tao discuss their new Christmas in Baltimore album, share their thoughts on a future biopic and reminisce on their beginnings in Baltimore.

