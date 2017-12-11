EXCLUSIVE: Dru Hill Talks ‘Christmas In Baltimore’ [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
New music alert! Baltimore’s own Dru Hill just released a Christmas album, Christmas in Baltimore, featuring holiday classics like “Silent Night,” “Tis the Season,” “Underneath the Mistletoe” and more. The 9-track album is their first album together in seven years and they stopped by April Watts‘s show to tell us all about it.
PREVIEW: Click Here To Listen To A Snippet Of The Music
Watch up top as Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz and Tao discuss their new Christmas in Baltimore album, share their thoughts on a future biopic and reminisce on their beginnings in Baltimore.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Latest News:
- Spotify Celebrates SZA, 21 Savage, And Metro Boomin With Their Very Own Life-Size Sculptures
- Ex-Cop Michael Slager Sentenced In Killing Of Walter Scott
- These Are The Top 20 iPhone Apps Of 2017
- 50 CENT Wins Big in Court ‘POWER’ WAS NOT A RIPOFF
April Watts Live Broadcasts With Dru Hill & Listeners
20 photos Launch gallery
April Watts Live Broadcasts With Dru Hill & Listeners
1. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 1 of 20
2. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 2 of 20
3. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 3 of 20
4. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 4 of 20
5. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 5 of 20
6. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 6 of 20
7. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 7 of 20
8. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 8 of 20
9. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 9 of 20
10. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 10 of 20
11. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 11 of 20
12. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 12 of 20
13. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 13 of 20
14. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 14 of 20
15. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 15 of 20
16. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 16 of 20
17. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 17 of 20
18. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 18 of 20
19. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 19 of 20
20. Dru Hill at Magic 95.9 BaltimoreSource:Radio One 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours