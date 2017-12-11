#AskMe Tee Shirts Have People Talking

Photo by

National
Home > National

#AskMe Tee Shirts Have People Talking

The conversation starters are helping folks rediscover civil discourse.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The simple but effective #AskMe T-shirt clothing line is the key piece in a movement to help people rediscover the gift of communication and end the uncivil discourse of these times.

RELATED: Who’s Olatiwa Karade? Black Designer Makes Woke ‘F**k Racist Grandma’ Sweatshirts

“No one is engaging anymore. When we look around everyone has their faces buried in a cell phone or electronic device. Looking people in the eyes when you speak is a thing of the past. It is getting to the point where engaging with others is becoming socially unacceptable. Some are even offended when you call them about something they feel was textable,” the company’s website states.

#AskMe Tees was created by Ayana Smith, who describes herself as “a mom first” and a “reformed PR strategist.” She laments the tendency of people to stereotype each other based on factors such as race, gender and religion. However, the characteristics and belief systems that seem to separate us are illusions because people share more in common than they realize. #AskMe Tees is new but already sparking meaning conversation and chipping away at the barriers.

Each t-shirt has a topic emblazoned after the hashtag—some are provocative and other create curiosity. Just pick a topic of interest to invite a conversation. Here are a few examples and what people are saying on social media:

#Feminism means something different to each woman. #AskMe why I call myself a #feminist.”

 

“Behold! I have uncovered the key to avoiding sexual allegations! #MeToo @askmeteeshirts #AskMe before you touch me.”

 

“Every movement needs allies. The perfect conversation starter for #activists of all types. #AskMe how you can support the cause.”

 

“Why you can’t touch my hair has already become an #AskME fave! We have loads of other unique and interesting conversation starters.”

#AskMe if I’m teaching my children that being kind is the only way to win at life. #AskMe if I was kind today t-shirt for kids.”

SEE ALSO:

Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon

Golden Krust Faces More Financial Woes After CEO Commits Suicide

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos