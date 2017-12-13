Feature Story
WATCH: Tia Mowry Is Peak Black Mama In This Video Of Her Cleaning The House

Who remembers Sunday house cleaning rituals with music blasting and headscarf on? (Raises hand).

Written By: Nia Noelle

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Tia Mowry, she’s just like us.

The actress and mom-to-be-again was captured on video by hubby Cory Hardrict dancing around the house singing and cleaning.

Armed in full black mama gear–barefoot, house dress and headscarf–the ‘Sister, Sister’ alum belted out her best rendition of Blackstreet’s ‘Don’t Leave Me.’

Mowry even stopped to rub her growing baby bump:

Just a month ago, Mowry and her husband announced they were expecting again, after a long battle with fertility after the birth of their son, Cree.

Looks like Tia is enjoying her growing home!

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

