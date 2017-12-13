Fashion & Style
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The New Christmas Tree Eyebrows Trend?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
Why deck the halls when you can deck your eyebrows? At least that’s what social media influencer, Taylor R is promoting. The Canadian born, Hong Kong living vlogger revealed to her followers that she has been growing out her eyebrows just for this moment.

Taylor provides a full YouTube video (of course) on how to achieve this look. You’ll need clear brow gel, a glue stick, fake eyelashes and hair wax to achieve this look, along with a mascara brush (the one that you get a Sephora when you want to use the tester). You’ll also need any decorations you want to add to your tree, er, eyebrows.

This led beauty lovers to try this trend and here were some of the results.

This might be a little more delightful (or frightful!) than the squiggly eyebrow trend that was happening. If you want to learn how to do it, watch Taylor’s video, here.

Beauties, take our poll below and let us know, is it HAUTE or NAUGHT?!

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

