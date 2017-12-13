Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

This Website Is Getting Blasted For The Way They’re Advertising Plus-Size Tights

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Someone at the eCommerce company Wish thought it would be a good idea to use slim models’ bodies to advertise plus size tights on their website. Welp, there’s been a massive backlash on social media as a result. People took to Twitter to express their disdain with the company’s insensitivity towards plus size women.

Wish.com is selling the tights for $2, making it available in colors nude and black. Believe it or not, the company comes second to Amazon when it comes to online retail sales. They’ve been in business since 2011 and have thrived on Chinese manufacturing. “Wish target customers with low-price goods such as dresses, watches, sneakers or jewelry shipped straight from Chinese manufacturers – but that also menas delivery can take weeks and items sometimes arrive damaged,” according to Recode. The company is also reportedly worth 3 billion dollars.

Why the campaign couldn’t just use actual plus size models is a mystery. What are your thoughts about the choice Wish made to advertise plus size tights? Tell us in the comments and take our poll below.

DON’T MISS:

The 2017 Curvy Con Brings Plus Size Fashion To The Front Row Of New York Fashion Week

On K-Mart Rebranding Plus Sizes To ‘Fabulously Sized’ And The Lie Of Fashion Inclusivity

Plus Size Model Marquita Pring Lands Spot On Maybelline Campaign

Model walks runway for Christina Siriano collection during...

Fall Into Fashion: 21 Photos Of Stylish Plus Size Women That Will Make You Say 'Yassss!'

21 photos Launch gallery

Fall Into Fashion: 21 Photos Of Stylish Plus Size Women That Will Make You Say 'Yassss!'

Continue reading Fall Into Fashion: 21 Photos Of Stylish Plus Size Women That Will Make You Say ‘Yassss!’

Fall Into Fashion: 21 Photos Of Stylish Plus Size Women That Will Make You Say 'Yassss!'

Hello, October! The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer. Whether you are looking to transition some of your summer style or need some Fall fashion inspiration, these 21 photos will help you with your next look!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos