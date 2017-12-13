Features
Home > Features

#AshawntyDavis Sparks Twitter Debate On Keaton Jones And Bullying Victims

Folks go in on who gets support when facing abuse.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment
Black Girl Crying

Source: Georgia Court / Getty

This past week, Keaton Jones went viral when his mom, Kimberly Jones, posted a video of him crying about being bullied.

The emotional video, which was posted December 8, got waves of support from celebrities like LeBron James, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Brown, and T.I. Chris Evans of Captain America fame even offered Keaton and his mom an invite to The Avengers: Infinity War premiere in LA next year. A GoFundMe page was also started to support Keaton and it’s since raised over $58,000.

Things took a turn for Keaton’s story when it was revealed that his mom posted multiple images with confederate flags on her Facebook page.

Now folks are questioning Kimberly’s motives for posting the video of her son. There’s even talk that Keaton himself might have used the N-word and that’s what caused some of the bullying.

Meanwhile, other kids are being bullied across the country and have faced little support compared to Keaton. Ashawnty Davis was a 10-year-old Black girl who was bullied to the point where she hung herself. After nearly two weeks on life support she died on November 29, 2017.

Ashawnty’s GoFundMe page took ten days to raise over $10,000, while Keaton’s raised over $58,000 in just two days.  Twitter couldn’t help but notice the difference between the support Ashawnty received and the support Keaton got. Swipe through to read more of what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading #AshawntyDavis Sparks Twitter Debate On Keaton Jones And Bullying Victims

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos