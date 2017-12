Someone Confused ‘Rick And Morty’ For ‘Rigor Mortis’ & Twitter Won’t Let It Go

isnt rick and morty that thing you get when you die and your body gets all stiff — common sad girl (@sadgirlkms) December 10, 2017

Rick and Morty is an American animated series, but one Twitter user, @sadgirlkms, confused the show for ‘rigor mortis,’ which provided Twitter with the perfect opportunity to troll TF out of the account.

You're thinking of rigor mortis. Rick and morty is when you get trolled into watching "never gonna give you up" — uᴉʌǝʞ (@PokeTrainer7) December 11, 2017

That’s rickrolling. Rick and morty is a type of pasta — Em (@Barnesy_Jr) December 11, 2017

That’s rigatoni. Rick and Morty is the study of rheumatism, arthritis, and other disorders of the joints, muscles, and ligaments. — madison (@mtaucoin) December 11, 2017

that’s rheumatology. Rick and morty is an isopod crustacean of the family Armadillidiidae. — donna (@bornofcorn) December 11, 2017

that's roly poly. rick and morty is the character will ferrel plays in talladega nights — festive lexi (@toastmama) December 11, 2017

Thats Ricky Bobby. Rick and Morty is a show about a pawnshop where you never know whats coming in through the door — Matthew Walker (@MatthewLWalker1) December 11, 2017

Hit the flip for more.

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3: