Fire Marvin Lewis Shirts Are HERE (Poll)

Marvin Lewis has been coaching the Cincinnati Bengals for 14 seasons, going on 15 seasons. We still haven’t witness a playoff win. The Bengals have Fire Marvin shirts available.

Learn more about the shirt HERE.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: