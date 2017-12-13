Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts

The sexual harassment shockwaves continue to populate the country and the latest accusations come from inside the NFL network. A former employee has come forward with sexual harassment claims that have led the network to suspend a collection of analysts.
As reported by Deadline, the NFL network recently suspended retired football players Marshall Faulk and Ike Taylor, analyst Heath Evans and former NFL network executive producer Eric Weinberger, after former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises accusing the men of sexual harassment.
Read Cantor’s detailed claims of sexual harassment BELOW:
Cantor accused Faulk and Evans of groping her and making sexually explicit comments. She said that Faulk asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life and fondled her breasts and groped her behind.
In the filing, Cantor went to say that Taylor sent “sexually inappropriate” pictures of himself and a video of him masturbating in the shower. She also said that Weinberger sent “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” and told her she was “put on earth to pleasure me.” The complaint also claims he pressed his crotch against her shoulder and asked her to touch it.
Additionally, Cantor filed her lawsuit back in October, just as the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, citing that she was wrongfully terminated from her wardrobe stylist position. The NFL network released a statement saying that Faulk, Taylor and Evans have been suspended pending an investigation. Weinberger, of course could not be suspended because he no longer works for NFL network.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37