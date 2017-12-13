Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts

Former employee Jami Cantor has officially filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises alleging sexual harassment.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The sexual harassment shockwaves continue to populate the country and the latest accusations come from inside the NFL network. A former employee has come forward with sexual harassment claims that have led the network to suspend a collection of analysts.

As reported by Deadline, the NFL network recently suspended retired football players Marshall Faulk and Ike Taylor, analyst Heath Evans and former NFL network executive producer Eric Weinberger, after former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises accusing the men of sexual harassment.

Read Cantor’s detailed claims of sexual harassment BELOW:

Cantor accused Faulk and Evans of groping her and making sexually explicit comments. She said that Faulk asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life and fondled her breasts and groped her behind.

In the filing, Cantor went to say that Taylor sent “sexually inappropriate” pictures of himself and a video of him masturbating in the shower.  She also said that Weinberger sent “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” and told her she was “put on earth to pleasure me.” The complaint also claims he pressed his crotch against her shoulder and asked her to touch it.

Additionally, Cantor filed her lawsuit back in October, just as the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, citing that she was wrongfully terminated from her wardrobe stylist position. The NFL network released a statement saying that Faulk, Taylor and Evans have been suspended pending an investigation. Weinberger, of course could not be suspended because he no longer works for NFL network.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation

K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos