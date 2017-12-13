Feature Story
Chris Bosh’s Mother Denies Trafficking Drugs Out Of Their Home

Mama Bosh speaks out.

Chris Bosh’s mother, Freida Bosh, is denying involvement in the alleged crack cocaine and heroin “trafficking operation” out of the DeSoto, Texas home she claims she and Bosh built together, 12 years ago, she told TMZ during an exclusive interview.

Bosh made headlines earlier this week when a home in his name was raided by police. According to TMZ, who broke the story, the police conducted a sting operation and obtained garbage bags from the home. They reportedly found “baggies with cocaine residue, weed paraphernalia, burned joints and mail with Freida’s name on it.”

Bosh’s mom says she rented out the home because, “Chris is evicting me from my home, as we speak. Because he’s evicting me, the last three months I’ve taken tenants. Next thing I know, I heard glass shattering, police…”

When asked if she was involved in any way, Freida responded, “I was in a landlord tenant relationship.” Bosh’s brother Joel stepped in to reiterate she was not charge with a crime.

