Photo by

LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball Sign 1-Year Deals With Lithuanian Basketball Team

Brothers LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball are going professional overseas.

Well it’s official people. LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball are going overseas to play basketball for the Lithuanian club team Prienu Vytautas. The story first made its way online Monday morning after the two parties were in serious talks of a deal happening, and now its official.

On Monday night, Big Baller Brand hopped on Instagram and announced that LiAngelo, who left UCLA two weeks ago, and youngest son LaMelo Ball, have signed a deal to play professional basketball for Club “Prienai” in Lithuania. According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, it’s a one-year deal and they will report to the club in January. However, there’s no word yet as for what kind of money they’ll be receiving, but you know it’s not chump-change.

