Putting Albert On Blast!

Russ and the team talk about the crazy stories that their producer sends them. Stories like police found drugs in man’s anus or a woman ripping her ex’s testicles off! There’s no disrespect towards Albert but they have to make the fact known that it’s not them with the crazy stories but it’s Albert!

