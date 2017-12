DL’s GED Section: The Confusion Of Keaton Jones & His Mom

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keaton Jones is the 11-year-old boy whose video has circulated the internet of him crying about being bullied. People from all over showed their support until they found out that his mother looked to be a racist. DL breaks it down and gives his take on the situation.

