Watch: Black Republican Dragged All Over Fox News For Blaming Homelessness On Undocumented Workers

Photo by

National
Home > National

Watch: Black Republican Dragged All Over Fox News For Blaming Homelessness On Undocumented Workers

The sunken place is deep.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Some Republicans will blame undocumented workers for every economic issue in the country. In reality, undocumented workers have no effect on America’s unemployment rate and especially the homelessness crisis, which is an epidemic in Los Angeles. However, conservative commentator Shirley Husar, who is seriously anti-immigration, believes if all of the immigrants were kicked out of California there would be no homelessness. Fortunately, Democratic strategist, SiriusXM radio host and NewsOne contributing editor Clay Cane shut her down right on the home of conservatism — Fox News.

In Husar’s bizarre rant, she said corrupt Democrats have “failed” the Sunshine State by allowing undocumented workers from Mexico into California. Husar blamed every Democrat whoever held office in California — but, ironically, Husar worked for former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who put the state into bankruptcy, which she conveniently forgot. Cane was there to remind her and she clearly wasn’t ready for her card to be pulled. See below:

Laura Ingraham, the show’s host, tried to defend Husar but also failed. Then, Husar added that undocumented workers have “killed our infrastructure” and “have disease.” WTF?

Girl, bye. There is no hope for anyone who is that deep in the sunken place.

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: Black Republican Dragged All Over Fox News For Blaming Homelessness On Undocumented Workers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos