London Breed Becomes San Francisco's First Black Woman Mayor After Ed Lee Dies

Ed Lee was the city's first Asian-American mayor.

Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
San Francisco’s Mayor Ed Lee died of an apparent heart attack on Tuesday morning at age 65, making London Breed the acting mayor—the first Black woman to serve as the city’s executive, the San Francisco Chroniclereported.

“It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side,” a statement from his office said.

Breed steps into the interim role with impressive credentials. The native San Franciscan was raised in the projects by her grandmother. The longtime community leader first won election to the city’s Board of Supervisors in 2012. Her colleagues chose her to serve as president of the board in 2015. After winning re-election to the Board in 2016, Breed was unanimously chosen by the other board members to continue serving as president. Breed holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis in political science, with a minor in African American studies. And she went on to earn a master’s in public administration from the University of San Francisco. Her political career started with an internship under former Mayor Willie Brown in the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services. As the board’s president, she oversees a $10 billion budget and more than 30,000 employees.

Breed is passionate about her public service. She’s taken fire for her no-nonsense approach to tackling issues. An expletive-laden social media post in 2012 got her in hot water. But she’s learned to take a different approach that’s still effective, the newspaper said. The Board must vote to officially make Breed the temporary mayor. She’s expected to get their approval. Breed would serve out Lee’s term until the June 2018 election.

SOURCE:  San Francisco Chronicle

