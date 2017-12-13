Features
Home > Features

Jimmy Kimmel Holds His Baby Billy For A Monologue About Healthcare That’ll Tug At Your Heart Strings

"Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t. It’s unbelievable."

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
JIMMY KIMMEL

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

The talk amongst late-night viewers throughout 2017 has been about which hosts are brave enough to constantly state their opinions on the government in such an intense political climate. Jimmy Kimmel has both gained a large percentage of viewership and critical acclaim for his super personal take on his political content, being very outspoken about many issues–most mostly healthcare, since dealing with his newborn son’s abundant health issues.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has been enlisting the help of guest-hosts for his show a few times in the past couple of weeks while helping his son Billy recover from his heart surgery. Kimmel returned to his show on Monday night with son Billy in his arms to provide an update on his son’s improving health, while once again emotionally calling on Congress to fully fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

A visibly emotional Jimmy joked, “Daddy cries on TV, but Billy doesn’t. It’s unbelievable.” He then went on to thank the doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles saying, “treated Billy — and not just Billy, many kids, with so much caring and compassion — children from every income level, whose health is especially threatened right now because of something you probably never heard of. It’s called CHIP.” Kimmel explained that CHIP, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, covers about 9 million American kids whose “parents make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but don’t have access to affordable coverage through their jobs, which means it almost certainly covers children you know.”

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Jimmy Kimmel Holds His Baby Billy For A Monologue About Healthcare That’ll Tug At Your Heart Strings

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos