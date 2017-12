Keaton Jones Dad Is A Racist

Your browser does not support iframes.

The story of Keaton Jones keeps getting crazier and crazier as new information comes out about his father who is a confirmed White Supremacist. Pictures on his fathers Facebook page confirms it. The Russ Parr Morning Team talks about just how crazy the situation is getting.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: