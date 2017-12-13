Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist

Photo by

National
Home > National

Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Keaton Jones' Dad Shawn White

Source: TMZ via Facebook / TMZ Via Facebook

Days after Keaton Jones’ mother was exposed holding a confederate flag in photos on her Facebook page, his jailed father, Shawn White, has been outed as a White supremacist.

White’s Facebook page is littered with white and Aryan pride posts. White also has several troubling tattoos, including: a neck tattoo that reads “CWB,” (an abbreviation for the gang “crazy white boy” ), a chest tattoo that reads “pure breed,” and a tattoo on his stomach that says “white pride.”

According to TMZ, White was locked up on a probation violation related to a 2012 aggravated assault conviction, and scheduled to get out in 2018.

Keaton and his mother recently appeared on Good Morning America and CBS, where they called the controversial photos “ironic and funny.”

Jones went viral last week after celebrities like Chris Brown, Justin Bieber and Rihanna reposted his anti-bullying video on their respective social media accounts. A fan starting a GoFundMe account for the family that generated close to $60,000 in donations. The page has since been suspended following the controversy surrounding Jones’ mother.

RELATED STORIES:

Mother Of Middle School Student Whose Video Against Bullying Went Viral Outed As A Confederate Flag Supporter

Mom Of Bullied Boy Whose Video Went Viral Defends Her Support Of Confederate Flag

GoFundMe Created For Bullied Teen Halted After Mom Outed As A Racist

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of TMZ and Facebook

First and Second Video and Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos