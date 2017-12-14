Tavis Smiley Suspended From PBS After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Add talk show host Tavis Smiley to the list of men accused of sexual misconduct.

Smiley has been suspended from his PBS talk show after an investigation into the host found “credible allegations” of inappropriate behavior.

In a statement, PBS said:

“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley,’ produced by TS Media, an independent production company,” the public broadcaster said. “PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

The Tavis Smiley Show is a half-hour interview program that airs weeknights on PBS member stations since it premiered in 2004. Last month PBS removed Charlie Rose from the channel after sexual misconduct allegations.