Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

K. Michelle Says She And Her Doctor Bae Look For Side Chicks Together At The Strip Club

If she likes it, we love it!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
K. Michelle

Source: Jeff Hahne / Contributor / Getty

K. Michelle is out there keeping it 100 about her personal life. 

Yesterday, she was talking about her insecurities with her body image and now, she’s opening up about her love life.

The “Kimberly: The People I Used to Know” singer recently sat down with ESSENCE Live and the topic of her fiancé Dr. Kastan Sim came up…and it got pretty interesting.

According to the singer, they have an open relationship and the two of them look for his side chicks together, even at the strip club.

“I’m fun,” she said. “Yeah we were at the strip club and I was like, ‘Oh do you like her?’ Sometimes I’m okay with contracting out the work [that’s] less work for me to do.”

She added, that they have a “different” relationship and the duo compete with one another to see who can get the most phone numbers from other women.

“Yeah, we flirt,” said the proud bisexual singer.

“We’ll compete to see who can get the most numbers. We’ve always said this, we define the terms of our relationship. Not society’s norms, me and him decide. We value having friendship, honesty, that’s what we value.”

Hey..you like it, we love it!

Take a look for yourself:

When asked how and her Sims met, she said she’s known him with years.

“I’m not married, I”m in a relationship, we’ve been friends for over 19 years now. I just looked at him and said, ‘this is the type of man I should be with. Somebody who’s my friend. We wanna go elope and then we want this big wedding.”

In addition, she cleared up the air about her fertility and their journey with IVF.

“We’re doing that now,” said told ESSENCE LIVE. 

“That’s crazy. He doesn’t have any kids. It’s like I want twin girls and I never thought I would end up going to a doctor and they were going to tell me, your fertility, your follicles are really low. I went through IVF shots and just two weeks ago we were able to have two strong eggs and combine them. We have two embryos that are freezing.”

That is some good news!

K. Michelle also learned that despite a false fibroids diagnosis, doctors told her uterus is now “strong” enough to carry the babies themselves. Whether she will go that route depends on her busy schedule. If she chooses to forgo carrying her own embryos, she has a surrogate waiting as well.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about K. Michelle and her man picking out each other’s side chicks?

RELATED NEWS:

K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Beef: K Michelle And Karlie Redd Go At It!

Twitter Confessions: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis And More

Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That "God Sent You To Me" Love

16 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That "God Sent You To Me" Love

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That "God Sent You To Me" Love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos